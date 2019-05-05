Olivia Jade Shops For New Furniture After Reportedly Moving Out Of Lori Loughlin’s Mansion After College Scandal

Olivia Jade was spotted shopping with boyfriend Jackson Guthy at Ikea just one day after she reportedly moved out of her mom’s house.

Olivia Jade, 19, reportedly moved out of her parents’ home, and just a day later on May 3, she was seen shopping around Ikea with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 23. Olivia’s move out of her parents’ house in Bel Air came around two months after the Operation Varsity Blues scandal broke – her mom Lori Loughlin, 54, and dad Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

On her Ikea outing, Olivia was seen wearing a black tube top, grey sweatpants, and a grey zip-up hoodie over her head. She wore a pink hat and sunglasses with her hood up while shopping to avoid recognition and walked in white sneakers. Jackson wore a long-sleeved white t-shirt, light pink pants, and black Converse shoes. On May 4, Olivia was seen in public yet again – after keeping a low profile for several weeks – with her older sister, Isabella, 20.

The sisters sported similar looks on their outing on the sunny day, with Isabella in a white crop top sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. She wore pink fluffy sandals with white socks, a white headband, and a brown Gucci bag. Her younger sister wore the same black tube top, and grey sweats look. The sisters have stuck together through this trying ordeal that their parents are involved in.

“Olivia Jade is clearly ready to start living her life again,” an eyewitness revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “She arrived with her boyfriend Jackson and sister Isabella to Alfred Coffee in Brentwood on Saturday, April 13, with sunglasses on. Neither girl seemed sad or anything and if anything was bothering them, you couldn’t tell at all. They seemed chipper. Jackson was trying to make her laugh as she and her sister kept their sunglasses on. The trio arrived around noon and were in and out quickly ordering iced coffees. Isabella was FaceTiming someone.” While this is surely an unprecedented life hurdle for the two sisters, we’re glad they at least have each other.