So sweet that he still knows all of the words! Liam Hemsworth sang his wife’s song to her as they travelled together.

That was too adorable. Liam Hemsworth, 29, serenaded Miley Cyrus, 26, with her old song! He jammed out to “Party in the USA,” which came out 10 years ago, while the two were on their way to Nashville. He repeatedly yelled, “Hey Miley!” while recording the video for social media, and the singer herself recorded her hubby doing the adorable little bit. Miley rocked a red sweat suit combination and appeared to wear minimal makeup.

Liam previously had recorded Miley on his Instagram Story earlier that day (May 4) while she was getting ready for her show in Memphis at the Beale Street Music Festival. She looked country chic in high-rise flared blue jeans, a black t-shirt tucked into it, and of course, a cowboy hat. Miley teased Liam in the story that she was doing her makeup while he was distracting her.

The couple had a fun date night just the week prior, attending the Avengers: Endgame premiere together. At the star-studded carpet, Miley wore a peekaboo strapless black dress with a diamond centerpiece, layered necklaces and bracelets, and her blonde hair wavy. Liam posted the pic on his ‘gram, and said, “Me and my hot date last night @avengers endgame. An absolute blast of a time! 🚀🚀”

We hope the funny couple had a good flight – we wonder where they’re headed next? Maybe New York City for the Met Gala? We’ll have to wait and see! For now, we’ll enjoy their cute stories together on Instagram.