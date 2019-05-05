‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Strips Naked In Front Of Scott Disick & Throws Her Bra At Him

Kim decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and pursue a lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer, but not before Khloe got topless in front of Scott, during the May 5 episode of ‘KUWTK’.

There was no shame in Khloe Kardashian‘s game during the May 5 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when she had no problem getting topless in front of her sister, Kourtney‘s, ex, Scott Disick. Scott had encouraged Khloe to resurrect her career as an artist (was she ever really an artist, thought?), and he was on hand when she started disrobing for her first go at a blank canvas. After she put on a painting smock, she took her shirt off and then unclipped her bra and threw it at Scott, and he seemed to really enjoy what he was seeing. But then again, who wouldn’t?

Anyway, Khloe painted a “hairless peach”, and a portrait of Kourtney, titled “Kourt”, before Scott took the paintings to an appraiser to see how much they could get for them because, as you can tell, they’re totally short on money. But alas, the appraiser said the pieces of art weren’t worth more than the cost of the supplies that it took to produce them. Scott didn’t like that answer, though, so he and Kris Jenner went ahead and tried to sell them on Twitter. And offers that came in went as high as $2.5 million, so he and Kris decided to take an art class of their own — one that involved a nude male model.

Meanwhile, Kourtney worried that Mason is growing up too fast, so she made sure to plan some one-on-one time with her kids. They also donated some toys to an organization, and Kourtney told GQ that she’d only do a photo shoot with them if they allowed her to be home with her kids on Halloween. And lucky for her, they obliged.

Finally, Kim started pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer, but she also worried about how much time she’d lose with her kids and husband while studying. Kanye West seemed very supportive, though, so for now, Kim is pushing forward.

Want more drama? New episodes of KUWTK air Sundays at 9pm on E!