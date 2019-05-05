Kenya Moore & Baby Brooklyn Are All Smiles In Adorable Mother-Daughter Selfie: ‘My Life Is Complete’

Kenya Moore shared the sweetest selfie of her and her baby daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Aw! We absolutely love seeing these two together. Kenya Moore, 48, posted a selfie with her baby, Brooklyn Doris Daly, who’s only six months old. Kenya captioned the pic,”My life is complete. Happy Sunday May God bless you and your family 👶🏽❤️ @thebrooklyndaly#miraclebaby.”

In the pic, Kenya and Brooklyn posed laying down together. Kenya held the device up while her baby had her tongue stuck out and she looked up into the camera. Kenya looked stunning in a small amount of makeup. The mom had on long eyelashes and a grey sweater.

Brooklyn Doris was born on Nov. 4, 2018. Her dad is Kenya’s husband, Marc Daly. A source close to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife how Kenya’s dealing with motherhood. “She’d love time to slow down, but now that Brooklyn is getting a little bigger, she’s finally able to get a little more sleep. Brooklyn is such a good baby and her personality is totally coming out now, too! She loves her little dream family and is thriving. She’s a fabulous mother.”

Our source continued, “Kenya stays busy with her hair care line and being a wife and mom,” our source continued. “Marc is so hands-on and helpful with Brooklyn, so she’s never anxious leaving her with him.” Well it appears that when Kenya’s with little baby Brooklyn, they have a blast! We can’t wait to see more pics of this adorable mother-daughter duo in the future!