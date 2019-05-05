Report
Hollywood Life

Kate Middleton’s Ready For Baby #4 As Meghan Markle Prepares To Give Birth

Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy has sparked a desire in her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to have a fourth child and it could very well happen in the future.

Meghan Markle, 37, is set to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry, 34, any day now, and it looks like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 37, has gotten serious baby fever from it all! The Duchess of Cambridge, who already has her three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, with husband Prince William, 36, would love to have a fourth child and hopes it will happen sometime in the future.

“Catherine would like another baby,” a friend of Kate‘s told the Daily Mail. “She loves children and is prepared to put herself through another pregnancy even though they have been complicated by severe morning sickness in the past.”

Kate made headlines for having that severe morning sickness during her pregnancies in the past. The Duchess had what is known as hyperemesis gravidarum, which is pretty much the worst kind of morning sickness a pregnant woman can get. Although it’s rare, Kate has suffered this sickness, which causes intense nausea and vomiting, throughout all three of her pregnancies and even had to be hospitalized for it. Luckily, with the proper care, it can be managed, and Kate was in good hands so it’s no surprise that she wouldn’t let that stop her from considering having another little one.

We don’t blame Kate for being in a baby mood since all the world is watching and waiting for Meghan and Harry’s bundle of joy to arrive. Meghan, who has been staying at her and Harry’s new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor UK, has been MIA in the past few weeks as her due date was quickly approaching, and although the royal couple insisted they want to keep the birth and details surrounding it private, the anticipation is high in the air and some even suspect the baby has already been born. It’s just a waiting game now, though, and only time will tell when the newest royal member of the family has been welcomed to the world.