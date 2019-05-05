See Message
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Slams Fans Who Trashed Him For Supporting Chris Brown: Bullying Is ‘Not Okay’

Shutterstock
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out together in NYC on Friday morning. The couple who have been forced to spend a lot of time apart recently due to work obligations, were reunited and they looked happier than ever. Justin showed off his Louis Vuitton Slippers and Diamond Encrusted "DREW" Smiley Face Chains as the pair headed to his therapist for a joint session.Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL5064600 150219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 71 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Justin Bieber implies that fans are ‘bullying’ him after he showed public support to Chris Brown.

Justin Bieber, 25, took to Instagram Stories on May 4 and complained about “bullying” after sharing an image praising Chris Brown, 30, and received a negative reaction to his post. In Justin’s story, he said, “Bullying is not okay! Ever. It is actually killing people, young people.”

In Justin’s original Instagram, he posted a picture that said Michael Jackson Tupac Shakur = Chris Brown. He captioned the photo, “Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when [Chris] passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

The “mistake” Justin referenced was likely when Chris repeatedly punched then-girlfriend Rihanna, 31, in a car in 2009, according to the police report. Chris pleaded guilty to assault that same year. In Jan. 2019, Chris was accused of rape and questioned in Paris, according to the New York Times, but wasn’t charged and denied the rape in question on Instagram.

Yes, bullying is definitely an issue for young people. However, Justin maybe should’ve been more aware ahead of time that defending someone who doesn’t have the cleanest track record wouldn’t bode so well with his young, mainly women, audience. We’ll see how Justin handles it from here.