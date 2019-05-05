Justin Bieber Slams Fans Who Trashed Him For Supporting Chris Brown: Bullying Is ‘Not Okay’

Justin Bieber implies that fans are ‘bullying’ him after he showed public support to Chris Brown.

Justin Bieber, 25, took to Instagram Stories on May 4 and complained about “bullying” after sharing an image praising Chris Brown, 30, and received a negative reaction to his post. In Justin’s story, he said, “Bullying is not okay! Ever. It is actually killing people, young people.”

In Justin’s original Instagram, he posted a picture that said Michael Jackson + Tupac Shakur = Chris Brown. He captioned the photo, “Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when [Chris] passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

The “mistake” Justin referenced was likely when Chris repeatedly punched then-girlfriend Rihanna, 31, in a car in 2009, according to the police report. Chris pleaded guilty to assault that same year. In Jan. 2019, Chris was accused of rape and questioned in Paris, according to the New York Times, but wasn’t charged and denied the rape in question on Instagram.

Yes, bullying is definitely an issue for young people. However, Justin maybe should’ve been more aware ahead of time that defending someone who doesn’t have the cleanest track record wouldn’t bode so well with his young, mainly women, audience. We’ll see how Justin handles it from here.