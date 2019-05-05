‘Game Of Thrones’: Jaime & Brienne Finally Give In To Their Feelings

Tormund’s not going to be happy about this. After seasons of simmering chemistry between them, Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth took their relationship to the next level.

Game of Thrones fans have been waiting since season 3 for Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth to admit they have feelings for each other. During the May 5 episode, Jaime and Brienne finally have sex. They find some alone time after the Battle of Winterfell celebrations and things quickly take a turn. They start playing a game and then they start making out. Their makeout session turns into a passionate love scene. Jaime and Brienne’s love scene — dubbed “oathsex” by fans — is something that’s been building for seasons. This is Jaime’s first time having sex with a woman who wasn’t Cersei and Brienne’s first time ever. It was a powerful and intimate moment between these two characters.

Brienne and Jaime first met when she was a knight for Renly Baratheon, while Jaime was the head of the Lannister’s royal army. They were both captured and formed a close bond during that time. Jaime and Brienne have saved each other countless times. When Jaime saved Brienne from getting raped, he lost his sword hand for it. There’s always been a great amount of trust and respect between Jaime and Brienne.

When Jaime got back to King’s Landing, Jaime gave Brienne a Valyrian steel sword that was forced from Ned Stark’s sword. Brienne named it Oathkeeper and set out to fulfill her oath to Catelyn and rescue Sansa. Jaime stayed back in King’s Landing to support his sister and lover, Cersei, but when he realized she was not going to come through and help Jon Snow, Daenerys, and the others fight the Night King, he left.

Jaime arrived in Winterfell at the beginning of season 8 and has to stand trial for his past acts, including killing Daenerys’s father, King Aerys II. No one wanted to trust Jaime, but Brienne was the one who stood up and vouched for Jaime. When Brienne told Sansa that she wouldn’t believe alive if it wasn’t for Jaime, Sansa trusted Brienne and allowed him to stay. Later, Jaime knighted Brienne before the Battle of Winterfell in one of the most powerful scenes in Game of Thrones history. They fought alongside each other in the battle, with Jaime serving under Brienne’s command.

Jaime’s only ever been with Cersei. Jaime’s relationship with Brienne is his healthiest relationship with a woman. He’s finally putting Cersei behind him. Let’s just hope it lasts.