‘Game Of Thrones’: The Major Hints That Gendry Could End Up On The Iron Throne

Daenerys Targaryen’s fight for the Iron Throne continues on ‘Game of Thrones,’ but Gendry could very well give her a run for her money. There are many hints that add weight to the theory that Gendry could be the one on top in the end.

While Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have two of the biggest claims to the Iron Throne right now, we can’t forget about Gendry. Gendry’s not just a blacksmith, he’s the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon. When Gendry told Arya Stark that fact in the second episode of season 8, she stopped dead in her tracks. Not many things surprise Arya, but Gendry’s words did. Game of Thrones is quite literally about the game of thrones, so we shouldn’t be counting Gendry out just yet. Gendry, as the only son of King Robert left alive, has a claim to the Iron Throne and his arc could come full circle in the final season.

Ned Stark found Gendry in King’s Landing way back in season 1. Gendry didn’t know that he was Robert’s bastard son at the time, but Ned knew. Ned was investigating why Jon Arryn, Robert’s hand of the king who had suddenly died, went looking for Gendry. Ned didn’t tell Robert that he found Gendry, but he did make a very slight change to Robert’s will. When Robert was telling Ned what he wanted to be written in his will, he said for Ned to rule until Joffrey came of age. Ned, knowing that Joffrey wasn’t a true Baratheon and his father was actually Cersei Lannister’s brother Jaime, didn’t write the Joffrey part down. Ned only wrote that he would rule until Robert’s “rightful heir” came of age. Ned’s move in that moment could have a major impact in season 8.

While the Targaryens originally ruled the Seven Kingdoms, Robert usurped the throne during Robert’s Rebellion and House Baratheon became the new royal line. If Gendry were legitimized as Robert’s son, his claim to the Iron Throne would be strong. If Joffrey had been Robert’s true-born son, the War of the Five Kings would never have happened. The Baratheon bloodline is still incredibly important in this fight for the Iron Throne.

The show’s opening credits and the season 8 character posters include major clues that hint Gendry could become a major power player. At the very end of the opening credits, there are four sigils that represent the Houses still in play for the Iron Throne: direwolf (House Stark), dragon (House Targaryen), lion (House Lannister), and stag (House Baratheon). What if the show’s continued use of the stag in the credits is a clue that House Baratheon is not out of the question when it comes to who will end up on the Iron Throne? When HBO released 20 posters of characters sitting on the Iron Throne, Gendry’s poster was noticeably missing. Fans believe that the lack of a poster for Gendry could be a clue he could the one sitting on top the Iron Throne in the end.

Gendry, the last standing Baratheon, is going to be the one to sit on the throne and that’s why he didn’t get a poster, that’s the tea for today folks #forthethrone #gameofthrones — 𝐉. | 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@livelovebread) February 28, 2019

They didn't do a poster with Gendry on The Iron Throne because it's been his the entire time, kingsblood vs everybody. — Colin. (@totescolin) February 28, 2019

There has to be a reason why the writers felt the need for Gendry to tell Arya that he was Robert’s bastard son. They could have talked about a lot of things after not seeing each other for years. Gendry dropping that fact has to come back into play in these final episodes. Otherwise, the show wouldn’t have even brought it up. It could have been brought up to foreshadow joining of House Baratheon and House Stark in the end. Robert and Ned talked about it in season 1, thinking of Joffrey and Sansa. But now that Gendry and Arya have hooked up, Robert’s words could apply to them.

However, if Cersei or even Daenerys find out about Gendry’s lineage, he could have a very big target on his back. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.