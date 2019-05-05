Daytime Emmys 2019 Red Carpet: Tamera Mowry & More Stun In Gorgeous Looks

The best of the best in daytime TV will be honored at the annual Daytime Emmys on May 5. Your favorite stars from ‘General Hospital,’ ‘The Young & the Restless,’ and more rocked the red carpet with stunning and sharp looks.

The biggest stars in daytime television showed up to the red carpet in some fabulous looks. Every single person brought their fashion A-game. Tamera Mowry-Housley stunned in a sheer pink and nude dress on the red carpet alongside hubby Adam Housley. The Young & the Restless star Hunter King looked gorgeous in green. Days of Our Lives star Kassie DePaiva sizzled in a simple red halter gown. Kellie Pickler stunned in a green and gold gown on the red carpet.

Despite his cancer battle, Alex Trebek made an appearance at the 2019 Daytime Emmys. The legendary host is currently fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Alex is nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host and Jeopardy! is nominated for Outstanding Game Show. Alex attended the Daytime Emmys with his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek.

Days of Our Lives leads in nominations with 27 total nods. General Hospital is close behind with 25 nominations, while The Young and the Restless has 20. The Bold and the Beautiful got 12 nods this year. All 4 soaps are nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Soap star heavyweights Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Brynton James, Peter Bergman, Kassie DePaiva, and more are nominated in the acting categories.

Your favorite daytime talk show hosts are also nominated. LIVE’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Wendy Williams, and the co-hosts of The Real, The Talk, and The View are up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. Talk about a tough category. In total, CBS got 61 total nods. Amazon and Netflix both got 49 nominations each. The 46th annual Daytime Emmys will be held May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California.