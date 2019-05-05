‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Top 6 Perform Twice & Judges Have 1 Last Chance To Use Their Save

Six are left on ‘American Idol,’ and they hit the stage for two more live performances each during the May 5 episode. Plus, it’s the last week the judges can use their all-important save.

The May 5 episode of American Idol has the singers taking the stage TWICE: First, to sing songs inspired by Woodstock for the festival’s 50th anniversary, and second to sing something that inspires them. The first artist to perform is Madison VanDenburg, with a rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” She rocks out on her electric guitar for the performance and the judges are on their feet to applaud the high-energy set. They praise her for coming out of her shell even further and let her know she’s definitely on her way to being a star.

Up next, Laine Hardy sings “I Don’t Need No Doctor” by Joe Cocker/Ray Charles. Luke Bryan compliment’s Laine’s song choice, and lets him know he consistently picks the right songs. The judges also praise Laine for consistently singing well, while also forming a new identity onstage, which has stuck throughout the season. Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon is up next, and he sings “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” by Joan Baez. He plays piano for half the performance, and gets on his feet for the rest, showing his full versatility — or as Lionel Richie raves, “You’re bringing the bling and the swing!”

Next, Laci Kaye Booth is up with a performance of “To Love Somebody” by Janis Joplin/The Bee Gees. She gets a standing ovation from the judges, and Katy Perry gushes that Laci is a “superstar,” but urges her to be a little less stiff onstage. Following Laci is Alejandro Aranda, who sings “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane, and the judges compliment him for stepping out of his comfort zone a bit and doing something different than they’ve ever seen from him before.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!i