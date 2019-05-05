‘SNL’: Adam Sandler Sings Bittersweet Song Of Remembrance For Chris Farley: ‘Funniest Guy I Ever Knew’

While hosting ‘SNL’ for the first time ever, Adam Sandler closed out the show with an emotional song about his former cast mate Chris Farley.

Adam Sandler kept things light through most of his Saturday Night Live episode, but things got more serious at the end. The show alum, who hosted SNL for the first time ever on May 4, ended the night with a musical performance dedicated to his fellow former cast member Chris Farley. The song paid tribute to the late comedian’s past characters, with Adam singing emotional lines about his kids watching old Chris clips. “Give it up for the great Chris Farley,” Adam ended the song.

But this wasn’t the first time Adam sang during the show. He actually chose to do a musical performance for his opening monologue as well, albeit a more humorous one. While taking the stage as host for the very first time, Adam sang about why he left the show back in the 90s, explaining that it really wasn’t his choice.

“I was fired, I was fired. While I never saw it coming I got fired from SNL,” he crooned, adding that he “tried to call Lorne Michaels but he never called me back.” He then continued, “I guess NBC had enough of ‘Crazy Spoon Head’ and the songs I sang on the news. Maybe they were sick of ‘Canteen Boy,’ but I think they just hate the Jews.” He also mentioned Chris Farley in the tune, singing, “I told my boy Chris Farley I got fired and he said SAME MAN! THEY FIRED MY ASS TOO.”

Ending the night with @AdamSandler's tribute to Chris Farley. 💌 #SNL pic.twitter.com/FW1KkIETFu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

Chris Rock then joined Adam on stage to sing about his own experience being fired from the comedy sketch show. After Chris came current cast member Pete Davidson who immediately started singing, “I was fired” until Adam had to stop him and remind him he still works for the NBC series. “I wasn’t [fired?] How is that even possible?” Pete hilariously asked. “Be patient, because it’s coming soon,” Adam assured him as he nudged him off the stage. Between the two Shawn Mendes performances and Adam’s two songs, it sure was a musical night on SNL.