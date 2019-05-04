‘SNL’: The ‘Avengers’ Take On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters In ‘Family Feud’ Cold Open

‘Saturday Night Live’ nailed its cold open this week by having characters from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ battle it out on ‘Family Feud’

If you were alive this past week, then you’re fully aware that the only two things people could talk about was Avengers: Endgame and Game Of Thrones. Naturally, this provided Saturday Night Live with more than enough content to get the ball rolling on the May 4 episode. The show opened with a skit combining both pop culture phenomenons in a battle of… Family Feud. Kenan Thompson took on the Steve Harvey-inspired character to ask both teams what’s on their bucket lists.

The Marvel team won the face-off, thanks to “Thor” giving a solid answer of “travel.” However, his teammates, Okoye, Thanos and Groot couldn’t come up with much else. Groot, played by Leslie Jones, gave a hilarious answer of “B–h I’m Groot,” but unfortunately that wasn’t up on the board. Things then got tossed over to the Game Of Thrones side for the steal.

Tormund, Melisandre and Bran all offered up answers but it was Kate McKinnon‘s Brienne of Tarth who had to give their final answer. But just then in true GoT fashion, Arya Stark (Melissa Villasenor) popped out of nowhere screaming, “NOT TODAY!”

The Battle of Winterfell has nothing on The Feud. #SNL #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HwYpB6BFj3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

She then gave an excellent answer referencing her season 8 episode 2 sex scene with Gendry that put “getting booty” up on the board as the top answer. Now that’s how it’s done.