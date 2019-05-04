Nikki Bella celebrated her niece, Birdie’s 2nd birthday by taking a trip to Disneyland on May 3 with not only her sister Brie Bella’s family, but also with her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, and she took to Instagram to share some adorable photos.

It looks like things are getting more serious between Nikki Bella, 35, and Artem Chigvintsev, 36, who she’s been dating for a few months. The lovebirds spend the day together at Disneyland on May 3 and Nikki couldn’t help but share some pics from the fun trip to her Instagram. The professional wrestler was there with her twin sister, Brie Bella, 35, Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan, 37, and Brie and Daniel’s soon-to-be two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe, to celebrate the little girl’s birthday, and from the looks of the snapshots, the close-knit group seemed to have a great time!

In one of Nikki’s pics, she can be seen happily posing and smiling with Artem as she flaunts Minnie Mouse ears and they sit on the Dumbo ride together. “‘Baby mine, don’t you cry. Baby mine, dry your eyes. Rest your head close to my heart. Never to part. Baby of mine.’ Dumbo,” Nikki’s caption for the cute pic read. In another pic, Nikki and Brie, who are both dressed like Minnie Mouse in black and white polka dots, can be seen holding little Birdie’s hand while walking around the theme park.

Nikki also made a special album of her Disneyland trip and pinned it to her Instagram page. In addition to the pics she already shared, she included sweet video clips and other pics of Birdie’s celebration, and some show her and Artem getting cozy and even making kissing faces to each other at one point. Toward the end of the album Nikki can even be seen asking Artem not to leave and making a sad face. Brie also appears in the clip and Nikki playfully asks her sister to tell Artem not to leave.

Nikki and Artem’s Disneyland outing comes after the Nikki opened up about him on the podcast she co-hosts with Brie, The Bellas Podcast. In the Apr. 24 episode, she gushed about how he was an “amazing lover and cook” but she also admitted she wasn’t ready to fully commit. With the success of their latest outing, however, we can’t help but think she may be changing her mind!