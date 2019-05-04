Maisie Williams Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: BTS ‘Game Of Thrones’ Footage & More

Maisie Williams was the true GOAT this week. After her epic ‘Game of Thrones’ scene, she posted some BTS footage on social media, making her our Instagram Queen of the Week.

If you watched Game of Thrones on Sunday, April 28, then you know just how much of a badass Arya Stark is. But she wouldn’t be the GOAT if the woman who plays her, Maisie Williams, wasn’t as extraordinary as she is. Like, she literally taught herself to do knife skills with her non-dominant hand just to keep true with the books (in which Arya’s a noted leftie.) Maisie clearly knows she killed it during the Battle of Winterfell as she made it a point to celebrate the episode on social media. We’ve decided it was only right to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week.

After the third episode of season eight aired on HBO, Maisie shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her onscreen sister Sophie Turner singing along to Soulja Boy‘s 2007 hit “Crank That {Soulja Boy)” as she pelted a snowball over a wall from the show set. The post then had a second image of the Night King looking menacingly into the camera while holding a finger up to a ray of light, E.T. style. Maisie captioned the post, “how am feeling after that episode. not today bby.”

TBH, this was really Maisie’s only Instagram post from the week, but based on her incredible performance – that earned her a shout out from Drake during his Billboard Music Awards acceptance speech and was turned into a viral Internet challenge – we’d say she did more than enough to earn her title. Head up to the gallery above to see more pics of Maisie!