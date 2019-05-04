Jenelle Evans Under Investigation Alongside Husband David Eason Over Killing Of Dog Nugget

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans and David Eason are reportedly under investigation by child protection services in their home state of North Carolina due to a complaint that their children may be in danger.

It looks like David Eason, 30, may not be the only one in hot water after he shockingly killed, Nugget, the french bulldog that belonged to his wife, Jenelle Evans on Apr. 30. The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star is currently under investigation along with David after there was a complaint that their children might be in danger since they were on the premises at the time of Nugget’s demise, according to the Blast. Someone who considers themselves to be an advocate against child abuse and exploitation called the Columbus County Department of Social Services in North Carolina, where Jenelle and David live, and expressed concern about Jenelle’s four-year-old son, Kaiser, and her and David’s two-year-old daughter, Ensley, since they were both at the house at the time of the incident, sources told the outlet.

In the call, the unnamed person voiced concern that the children could develop post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and/or other mental health issues after witnessing dangerous acts in the home. The social service department apparently took down all the information from the complainant and are looking into the situation. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department already did a welfare check at Jenelle and David’s residence the same day as the killing of Nugget, but they concluded that everyone in the house seemed okay and there was no reason to suggest otherwise. After multiple complaints though, local authorities are now also in the midst of a joint investigation with animal control to investigate the alleged abuse of the dog.

After word about the tragic circumstances surrounding Nugget’s death quickly made headlines, David took to social media to show off a photo of Ensley with a red cheek and explained that he did what he did to the dog because it snapped at his daughter. “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face…whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s*** at all,” he wrote in the caption for the pic. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The onle person that can judge weather [sic] or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Since the incident, Jenelle spoke out to confirm she hasn’t been in the home and has been feeling “heartbroken” over Nugget’s death. She also admitted that her marriage to David is up in the air at this point and she’s possibly thinking of getting a divorce.