Kentucky Derby 2019: When It Starts, How To Watch The ‘Run For The Roses’ & More Info

It’s almost time for the ‘fastest two minutes in sports.’ The 2019 Kentucky Derby will see 20 of the best horses in the world race for glory, so find out how to watch it, which horse is the fave and more!

On May 4, Louisville, Kentucky becomes the center of the sports world – if only for about 120 seconds. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will take place in front of 150,000+ sports enthusiasts, all hoping to see a majestic beast kick off what could be a go at the Triple Crown. But, before a horse even dreams about Preakness and the Belmont Stakes, they will have to gallop past 19 other thoroughbreds for in the “Run for the Roses.” The race is over before you know it – literally – so find out how you can watch every single second and all the other info you need to know.

The 2019 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 at around 6:50 PM ET. The 145th edition of the “Run For The Roses” falls on the first Saturday of May and is the biggest bash of the spring. While there is racing all throughout the day, the big one – aka the Kentucky Derby – takes place just as the sun is setting on your “Old Kentucky Home.” The post time is around 6:50 PM ET, according to NJ.com, so be ready to watch the horses hit the 1.25 mile of Kentucky dirt before then.

You can watch it online. NBC has the rights to broadcast the Kentucky Derby. So, to watch the race online, you’ll need a subscription television account (aka cable or satellite or Dish) to log in to NBC Sports Live, the official streaming app. Or, if you get fuboTV or any other streaming service that has NBC – Hulu +, YouTube TV, etc. – then you will be able to watch it that way.

Omaha Beach is the odds-on favorite. Omaha Beach, the winner of the Rebel Stakes – 2nd Division and the Arkansas Derby, was an early odds-on favorite, and his odds were 4-1 after post positions were drawn. Omaha Beach was assigned the No. 12 position, which hasn’t been great when it comes to producing winners. Only 3 have come out of that position, and the last one was Canonero II in 1971.

No. 5 is the lucky sport — sorta. 10 winners have come from that position, including Always Dreaming in 2017, California Chrome in 2014 and Funny Cide in 2003. However, last year’s winner, Justify, came from No. 7, so keep that in mind. This year, Improbable is at position No. 5, while Maximum Security will race out of the No. 7 spot. So, anyone can win the race. That’s what makes it so exciting.