Cardi B’s ‘Feisty’ Daughter Kulture, 9 Mos., Fights Offset For A Spoon & Says ‘Dada’ In Cute Clip

Cardi B took to Instagram on May 3 to show off an adorable video of Offset and their nine-month-old daughter, Kulture, having a hilarious moment with a spoon that proved the tot is just as strong as her mom.

Cardi B, 26, couldn’t help but share a memorable kitchen moment between her nine-month-old daughter, Kulture, and her love (and Kulture’s dad) Offset, 27, and we cannot stop watching it! In the clip, little Kulture can be seen sitting on her dad’s lap as he sits on the couch. “This is my feisty daughter,” the rapper says as Kulture holds a spoon up to his mouth. “Let me see,” Offset then says in the clip, while trying to take the spoon, and although she let him have it for one second, the funny baby girl took it right back and held on tightly while saying “dada” and expressing frustrating sounds. “ohhh, feisty,” Offset says before the video cuts off.

Cardi, who most likely recorded the video, also admitted she thinks her daughter is feisty with her caption for the funny clip. “She can be sooo sweet but soo feisty😩. Lawd I got a cancer on my hands🤦🏽‍♀️ ♋️😩!I told you @offsetyrn,” the caption read.

In addition to the adorable spoon video, Offset took a moment to share a quick video of Kulture sitting on the floor by his legs and a bag as he was standing up. In the video, she smiles and looks up at him while saying what sounds like “hi” before the proud dad says “hi” back. “KK LOVES HER NEW BABY BAG,” he captioned the post.

Cardi and Offset’s two most recent posts of baby Kulture are just some of many they’ve been sharing with the public lately. On Apr. 26, Cardi took a sweet video of Kulture dancing to Offset’s song “Clout” and the Migos member shared it to his Instagram. “BABY KK SAY THEY DO ANYTHING FOR CLOUT

DA DA & MA MA,” his caption for the clip read.