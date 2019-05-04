Britney Spears showed off her incredibly fit figure on May 4 when she posted a video of herself doing impressive yoga while wearing a bikini.

Britney Spears, 37, proved she’s bouncing back in a strong way after leaving a mental health facility when she took to Instagram on May 4 to show off a video of herself doing flexible yoga moves in a bikini. The singer’s fit body looked to be in tip top shape as she performed impressive exercises outside on a yoga mat laid out on the grass. At one point, she even walked on her hands for a long period of time! Britney set the video to the song “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin and referenced the lyrics in her caption for the clip. “Yoga on the green 😜😌I really like it LIKE THAT !!,” the caption read.

Britney’s new video comes after she officially checked out of a mental health facility she was staying at after she completed her 30-day treatment. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner checked into the facility as a way to help her cope with some struggles she was going through, including coping with her dad, Jamie Spears‘ illness, which she cited as the reason she cancelled her Las Vegas residency, Domination, in Jan.

In addition to Britney’s new yoga video, the pop star posted a different workout video in the midst of the news that she was receiving treatment at a mental health facility. On Apr. 24 she took to Instagram to show off a clip of herself lifting weights. She also revealed that she lost 5 pounds from stress. “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me 😉😉,” her captioned for the video read.

It’s great to see Britney staying fit and healthy. We’re wishing her all the best on her road back to clarity and strength!