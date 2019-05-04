Brie Larson Perfectly Covers Ariana Grande’s Song ‘My Everything’ & Now Everyone Wants A Duet

Um, more of this immediately, please. Brie Larson did a perfect rendition of ‘My Everything’ on Instagram Stories, and we all want more ASAP!

Newly-minted Avenger Brie Larson, 29, took to Instagram Stories for a special surprise for her followers on May 3. Captain Marvel herself began strumming on a guitar to Ariana Grande’s song “My Everything,” and Brie, of course, covered it to perfection. The actress wrote in the corner of the story that she’s a an “Ariana Grande stan forever” with an adorable little panda emoji. She later thanked the “thank u, next” singer for having “the most fun songs to sing.”

Brie kept her attire casual on her story, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants as she sang along. She also thanked her friend Chris Holmes for his guitar and amp. “I guess I should get my own soon lol,” Brie said in the story. This wasn’t the first time Brie has covered an Ari song – she and Samuel L. Jackson, 70, sang “7 Rings” for Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

After Brie’s cover, fans are hopeful for a duet between the two talented singers in the future. “brie larson singing ‘my everything’ by ariana grande is the collab of the century,” one person remarked. Someone else said, “We love it/We stan/We’d like to see the mf collab.” Another people said in all caps, “Brie Larson doing cover of Ariana Grande’s [“My Everything”] is the only thing you need to hear today.” Finally, someone else commented, “brie larson singing ariana while playing guitar im gayer and more in love.”

While we (im)patiently await an actual collaboration between these two incredible women, we’ll keep listening to Brie’s beautiful covers and Ari’s original songs themselves. Ladies, we’re begging ya, please duet!