‘Game Of Thrones’: This Major Character Could Return To Help Daenerys Fight Cersei

Daenerys’s army was pretty much obliterated in the Battle of Winterfell, so she needs some help from her allies to fight Cersei. Dany’s need for more men could bring this very important character back into the fold.

Even though most of our favorite Game of Thrones characters fought in the Battle of Winterfell, there are a number of notable characters still out there that could return in the final 3 episodes. One of those characters is Daario Naharis. Daenerys left her former flame behind in season 6 when she headed to Westeros. Daenerys made him stay behind with the Second Sons and left him in charge of the Bay of Dragons. Daario has been there ever since. Daenerys needs more men to fight against Cersei and Daario could come in clutch with more soldiers since Dany’s Dothraki and Unsullied soldiers were pretty much wiped out by the Night King’s army.

Daario could especially come back into play with the Golden Company. Euron brought the Golden Company fleet over to King’s Landing at the beginning of season 8. While the Golden Company is Team Cersei right now, that could change. The Golden Company was founded by a Targaryen named Aegor “Bittersteel” Rivers. Daario once fought for the sellsword company before taking over the Second Sons. Since he’s got an in with the mercenary group, could Daario convince the Golden Company to switch their loyalties to Daenerys or even Jon Snow, both of whom are Targaryens?

The Golden Company is known for never breaking contracts, but Daenerys and Jon Snow could offer the group something that Cersei can’t. Cersei had to take a loan out from the Iron Bank to even hire the Golden Company. Loans are always risky and if it’s clear Cersei is not going to pay up, then the Golden Company may switch sides at the last minute. Persuasion from Daario could even help with that.

To add more evidence that Daario could make a comeback in season 8, Michiel Nuisman was very cryptic about a possible return. “I can’t wait to see the finale!” Michiel told Digital Spy in 2018. “I don’t know what to say. I shouldn’t spoil anything so I’m not gonna tell you.” He didn’t say yes to a return but he didn’t say no either. Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.