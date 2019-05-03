50 Cent: Why He Went Public With Randall Emmett Feud After 5 Yrs. & Is ‘Completely Over it’ Now

Sure, the feud between 50 Cent and Randall Emmett is over — but why did it begin in the first place? It all started with a burgeoning business and a loan, according to our insider.

The feud between 50 Cent, 43, and Randall Emmett, 48, produced a T-shirt, text screenshots, a catchy typo (“Sorry Fofty”) and an alleged money wire seemingly out of nowhere — but the beef wasn’t just for Instagram’s amusement. You see, 50 and Randall co-produced the Starz series Power, and an alleged spat arose between them long before Randall was engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 29. “It started about five years ago when Randall asked 50 for a million dollars to start a business. 50 gave him a loan and the deadline kept passing and it frustrated him to see Lala on Vanderpump Rules bragging about taking these lavish trips and private jets when he wasn’t getting paid,” a source close to the situation EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“Enough was enough so after yet another deadline passed, he decided to let everyone know he wanted his money back,” our source continues. 50 made this money spat public knowledge after watching a Vanderpump Rules clip in which Lala bragged about getting “really expensive gifts” from her fiancé when they first started dating, which included a complimentary Range Rover after the “first night [they] banged.” This spurred 50 to call her a “hoe” — which Lala clapped back at — and led to a feud between the reality television star and 50, which then triggered the “Candy Shop” rapper to resurface Randall’s alleged $1 million debt. But we shouldn’t be seeing more petty exchanges on our socials.

“[50’s] been paid and completely moved on and is totally over the drama from the feud with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett,” our source adds, after 50 claimed that Randall sent him a money wire on April 29. And the rapper is capitalizing on the feud, too, beyond his profitable “I’m sorry FOFTY” shirt. “He’s also officially trademarking Randall’s typo of fofty cent,” our insider reveals, referring to the typo that Randall sent 50 in an apologetic text, according to the hip hop artist’s screenshot. With that said, “The bank of fofty is officially closed.”