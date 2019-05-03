Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Challenge Offset & Cardi B With Sexy Pic Licking Each Other’s Tongues

It looks like Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are still very much in love! The pair even channeled Cardi B and Offset by licking each other’s tongues in a raunchy new PDA pic.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are never afraid to flaunt their love on social media, and they were at it again with a new pic on May 2. The photo was actually a throwback from the wintertime, but Wells posted it to rave over his beautiful girlfriend and reveal how much he’s missing her while they’re currently apart. “Been outta town for 3 days and I miss frenching my girlfriend a bunch,” Wells captioned the pic. In the image, the lovebirds are licking one another’s tongues while goofing around amidst a ground full of snow. Insert remaining body paragraph(s) here.

This raunchy form of PDA is one we’ve grown to see from Cardi B and Offset, who’ve publicly shared tongue kisses on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards earlier this year. Wells even joked on his Instagram story about how he and Sarah were just like the rap power couple with their tongue-licking selfie! Things are clearly going well for the Modern Family star and Bachelorette alum, who started dating in the fall of 2017, right before Sarah had an intense kidney transplant surgery.

Sarah has since opened up about how Wells was there for her as she recovered from the procedure, and they’ve been happily together ever since. He recently moved out to Los Angeles from Nashville so they could live together full-time, as well.

Sarah also recently raved about Wells on Instagram with a throwback video of them enjoying a sunny vacation together. “#MCM but also every day,” she wrote, with tons of heart-eye emojis. “Wells Adams always serenade me with Bruno Mars please.”