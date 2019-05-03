Tom Brady Reveals Why He Doesn’t Care About Being Paid Less Than Other QBs: My Wife Makes Money

With a wife who’s currently the fifth-highest paid model in the world, Tom Brady doesn’t have to worry about money — and he joked about that being the reason he doesn’t mind having a lower salary than other football stars!

Tom Brady has a record SIX Super Bowl rings, three of which he earned within the last five years. However, there are still 17 other NFL quarterbacks who make more money than him…but he doesn’t mind. “I think the thing I’ve always felt, for me, in life….winning has been a priority,” Tom explained to Jimmy Kimmel. “And, my wife makes a lot of money, so…” He laughed as he made the joke, but let’s be real — he’s not wrong! Tom’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, has been amongst the highest paid models in the world since 2004, and currently stands at No. 5 on the list. Plus, even though Tom makes less than other quarterbacks in the league, his paycheck is certainly nothing to scoff at!

“It’s a salary cap,” he went onto explain, more seriously. “You can only spend so much. The more one guy [on the team] gets, is less for the others. So I think, from a competitive standpoint, I like to get a lot of good players around me.” The strategy has worked, as Tom’s teammates have certainly played an integral part in getting him those Super Bowl rings over the years. “I’m so grateful to be in the same place with so many incredible teammates,” he gushed. “It’s such a team effort. I’ve played a long time, but I could never imagine in my wildest dreams having achieved six [rings]. But, as a competitor, you get to line up and go after it again. Damn it, I want to win! What’s wrong with winning?!”

For several years now, there has been talk about Tom’s potential retirement, but he has shot down rumors of that happening in the upcoming season. He also admitted to Jimmy that, “to this point,” he has not lost his drive just yet, which is why he’s continuing to practice and work hard in the offseason. “I feel like to be at the top or to give you team a chance to win every season, you have to put a lot into it,” he explained. “I try to bring my best every day, try to be the best teammate and leader and be physically prepared. No one wants someone who’s just taking up space.”