Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shows Off His Bulging Biceps In 1st Jail Pics With Wife Lauren

The Situation is still wrapping up an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, so his wife Lauren Pesce — along with ‘Jersey Shore’ pals Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino — came to keep him company.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, posted his first photos from prison to Instagram on May 3, and you couldn’t tell he’s been spending time behind bars. The MTV star, who was dressed in a green uniform courtesy of New York’s Federal Correctional Institution, was all smiles as he posed by his wife, Lauren Pesce, 34. The Situation’s Jersey Shore mates Pauly D, 38, and Vinny Guadagnino, 31, also tagged along for the prison visit, and the three castmates flexed their muscles for a giddy group shot.

The Situation’s caption was just as optimistic as Friday’s photos. “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do 💪🏼 ,” the reality television star wrote, and added the hashtag #FreeSitch — a wink at the T-shirts you can buy on The Situation’s website. Lauren shared the same prison photos to her Instagram, with a similar motivational message: “THE COMEBACK is always GREATER than the setback 🙏🏼 #FreeSitch ♥️.” Those were the same words The Situation told Instagram Live viewers before beginning his eight-month prison sentence on Jan. 15.

The prison sentence cut The Situation’s honeymoon period with Lauren short, as their wedding just took place on Nov. 1. Regardless, the TV personality has maintained the same optimism you see in the post below — Vinny told us himself! “Mike is actually doing amazing. We talk to him all of the time because there’s an app where I can communicate with him,” The Situation’s co-star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at his Chippendale’s Residency debut in Las Vegas on April 26. He added, “He’s still in good spirits. He’s still inspirational. He actually inspires me. He lifts me up throughout the day. He’s like, ‘Yo man, keep killing it out there!’”

During an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, Pauly and Vinny even revealed that The Situation gets to play Scrabble with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland — so it can’t be all that bad. The Situation is taking accountability for his actions after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion in Jan. 2019, after he and his brother Marc were indicted in 2014 for allegedly not paying the proper taxes on $8.9 million in income between 2010 and 2012. Charges for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records were also handed down in 2017, but The Situation wasn’t given his prison sentence until Oct. 2018.