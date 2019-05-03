Tamra Judge had a major fashion mishap at a club in Miami. When the ‘RHOC’ star began twerking, Shannon Beador had to come over and cover Tamra up after she flashed the crowd.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, 51, had a lot of fun while out partying at E11EVEN Miami with her co-stars. Tamra, wearing a tiny pink mini dress, started showing off her sexy moves to Flo Rida’s “Low” and accidentally flashed her crotch to the crowd. Tamra kept on dancing and didn’t notice that she’d suffered the wardrobe malfunction. Shannon Beador came over to try and get Tamra to stop dancing and covered up her crotch so she wouldn’t flash anyone else. Tamra realized she was flashing everyone so she began to cover herself but kept on dancing and twerking.

Tamra was out at the club celebrating Vicki Gunvalson’s engagement and Shannon’s divorce. RHOC cameras were rolling at the club so this night out will make for one very entertaining episode of the Bravo reality show. Vicki recently got engaged to Steve Lodge, while Shannon finalized her divorce with her husband of 17 years, David, in April 2019. Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson were also in Miami. Vicki and Shannon wore “Bride to Be” and “Just Divorced” sashes.

While living it up in Miami, Tamra stepped out to get some sun in a very sexy bikini. She wowed in a plunging crochet top and matching bottoms on May 1. Tamra’s body looked absolutely incredible. Her flat abs are truly a wonder. She’s definitely ready for summer.

Just hours before her wild night out, Tamra headed to the drugstore with Shannon. They went looking for a trimmer for nose hairs. She posted a fun Boomerang on Instagram, while wearing a bikini in Walgreen’s, and wrote, “No more nose hairs for @shannonbeador #remington4thewin.”