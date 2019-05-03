Tamar Braxton, 42, Shows Off Abs In Sparkly Bra After Friends Urge Her To Show Off Hot Body

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to show off her curves in a tiny, glittering bra top on May 3.

Tamar Braxton, 42, smoldered in her latest social media post, in an eye-catching ensemble that left little to the imagination. The R&B songstress has been slaying stages across the country on tour, and she pulled out an especially sultry look on the May 3rd stop. The singer donned a white, glittering bra top with matching bottoms before hitting the stage, and was sure to document the flashy look for her followers. “I did this tour because my friends said that ‘don’t nobody know u have that body underneath all those church clothes’ 😩😂😂😂 ion care I’m STILL saved… I’m an actress in playing a role,” she captioned the post.

The stunning tour look from Tamar comes three weeks after she whipped out an equally as sexy stage outfit. During her April 17 show, the star donned a fierce bodysuit that hugged all the right places and showed off her flawless legs. The ensemble featured a long black train, adding a a sophisticated glamour to the steamy look. With sky-high heels, Tamar looked like a force to be reckoned with as she belted out her hits.

Clearly, Tamar is living her best life, and unsurprisingly so seeing as she’s now a single lady! Despite flaunting a relationship earlier this year, the Braxton Family Values star confirmed on March 27 that she was once again a single lady. “I’m single…ready to mingle tho,” she posted to her Instagram stories that day. Around the same time, she shared an Instagram post that was just three words long: “Trust No ONE.”

It looks like Tamar took her girls’ advice and is ready to show off that flawless bod of hers. See her sultry new Instagram snapshot, above!