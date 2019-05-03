Shawn Mendes Drops Stunning New Song ‘If I Can’t Have You’ & An Accompanying Video; Fans Are Obsessed

A new era of Shawn Mendes has arrived. The singer just dropped his 1st song and music video of 2019 & the moving track is everything fans have been waiting for!

Shawn Mendes, 20, is giving us an extra special reason to celebrate new music Friday! The pop singer just dropped his first song and music video of the year, and it’s safe to say he didn’t disappoint. “If I Can’t Have You” arrived at the stroke of midnight on May 3 and it already has fans streaming it nonstop. The singer’s dedicated fans are showering the song with high praise. “U REALLY DID THAT,” one fan shouted across Twitter, while another listener enthusiastically tweeted, “ITS SO BEAUTIFUL OMG @ShawnMendes YOU ARE AMAZING.”

On the music video front, Shawn flashed his biceps and charming smile as he crooned about a special someone. The video’s black-and-white filter added an extra dash of angst, befitting the lyrics. The song even inspired Shawn to go a little retro. Ahead of the release, the musician took to Instagram to reveal that he is actually releasing the track on cassette tape. He could be seen on his Instagram stories signing a massive stack of cassettes, presumably to send out to fans. The official artwork for the track even features an image of a cassette, along with a colorful display of pastel hues.

The new song arrives in the midst of Shawn’s current world tour. The “Stitches” singer has been hitting stages throughout Europe and the U.S., and he’ll venture to other continents in the fall of 2019 with concerts scheduled in countries like Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico (his final tour destination of the year). But apparently, he’s still been able to find time for the recording studio! You can take a listen to his latest track, “If I can’t Have You,” for yourself below.

Here’s to hoping that a new single from Shawn means an album is on the way as well! The singer put out his last record, which was self-titled, in spring of 2018.