Sarah Rose Summers Looks Flawless In Royal Blue Fringe Gown At 2019 Miss USA — See Pics

Sarah Rose Summers looked absolutely stunning at the 2019 Miss USA competition in Reno Tahoe on May 2, as the blonde beauty passed down her crown.

Sarah Rose Summers, 24, arrived at the 2019 Miss USA event at the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno Tahoe, Nevada on May 2, looking flawless. This is a huge night for Sarah, as the 2018 Miss USA winner bids adieu to her crown, and she said goodbye to her reign in the best way possible when she donned this gorgeous dress. The blonde bombshell always looks amazing, but her royal blue Sherri Hill gown definitely stole the show.

Earlier that day, Sarah posted videos of herself wearing her gorgeous pearl and crystal embellished crown, admitting that she was wearing it up until the last minute that she had to give it away to be brought backstage, and she said she was milking the moment for as long as she could.

Sarah, the first Miss USA from the state of Nebraska, has inspired so many girls around the world in the year that she held the title. Sarah also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how she has changed as a person since being Miss USA this past year, “Sarah Rose as an emotional and spiritual and physical person I don’t think has changed much this year, but my grittiness and my thick skin has changed. I still am the same joyful person, but I’ve learned how to take criticism now at a different level because I mean, I was in the spotlight literally overnight. I went from about 9,000 followers to 100,000 plus overnight after I won. So, that also means, the more the love, the more hate,” she admitted.

This year’s Miss USA was hosted by Vanessa, 38, and Nick Lachey, 45, and was aired live on FOX. The two-hour event had eight women on the judging panel, including Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 2017 Miss Universe winner, as well as other business owners. The event of course, concluded with Sarah crowning her replacement, Miss North Carolina.