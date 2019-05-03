Royalty Brown, 4, Dances Just Like Dad Chris In Adorable New Video

It looks like little Royalty inherited her dad’s flawless dance skills. The four-year-old daughter of R&B superstar, Chris Brown, was caught grooving during a trip to Disney World.

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, 4, might be his biggest fan out there. The tot took a trip to Disney World this week and took a break from the rides to jam out to her dad’s music. Alongside her cousin, Madison Brown, little Royalty busted some moves in the middle of the theme park and it was all captured on tape! In the video, the two pals were seen excitedly jumping up and down to Chris’ 2011 hit “Yeah 3X.” The adorable video was captioned: “Dancing in the rain to my daddy…at DISNEY WORLD!👑.”

Hilariously enough, none of the people passing by at the park seemed to recognize the celebrity daughter. The video of the moment, which was shared to her official Instagram account, arrived after an initial video of the two girls dancing. It appears that their day at Disney was just one full blown dance party! “Mood: YÒNCE!” the first adorable clip was captioned.

The best part of Royalty’s week at Disney just may have been her fabulous, themed outfits. She took the Disney theme to the next level, and only wore outfits that featured Disney’s princesses and film characters! In her May 1 Instagram snapshot, she rocked an adorable crop top and skirt combo which featured Daisy Duck. She also wore a pink pair of Mickey Mouse ears on her head. One day later, she was seen in a crop top that had all the classic Disney princesses printed on it, including Ariel, Pocahontas, Snow White and more!

Meanwhile, Royalty’s dad has some big news. His new record is coming very soon, and it features some incredible superstars! When Indigo drops, it is set to feature collabs from Nicki Minaj, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more.