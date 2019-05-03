Rihanna Shows Off Her Plump Lips & Glowing Skin In Sexy New Pic For Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is more beautiful than ever these days, and she proved it with a gorgeous, close-up new photo to promote her Fenty Beauty line.

It’s been a year and a half since Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty line, and she’s not slowing down! This week, she released a bunch of new products, and the brand shared an absolutely gorgeous photo of her promoting one of the lip balms on May 2. In the pic, Rihanna’s face is front and center, and she looks beyond amazing. She’s applying her Pro Kiss lip balm to her plump pout in the photo, but and her skin is bronzed and glowing. She wore minimal eye makeup for the natural-looking shot, with her lips being the center of attention.

In addition to Fenty Beauty, Rihanna also has a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty, which recently celebrated its one year anniversary. RiRi posted several sexy photos for the occasion on her own Instagram page to commemorate the occasion, and she looked beyond amazing modeling a white, lace bustier and thigh-high stockings for the shoot. It’s no secret that Rihanna’s focus has been on her fashion and beauty ventures over the last few years, which has left fans pretty anxious about hearing new music.

Rih hasn’t dropped an album since Anti in 2016, so a record from her is long overdue. She’s even posted a bunch of videos from the studio lately. However, she’s made it clear that she’s pretty sick of fans asking her when new tunes will be coming, and is clearly taking her time getting it all just right!

Meanwhile, Rihanna has also been focused on her personal life over the last two years. She’s currently dating Hassan Jameel, but their relationship is very low-key and private. After all the headlines she made with Chris Brown over the years, she’s clearly not looking for the public to get involved in this romance!