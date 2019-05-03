Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Online Trolls After Being Mom-Shamed For Using A Nanny

Khloe Kardashian was shamed for having a nanny while out with daughter True, but the reality star stood up to trolls and positively responded while shutting down the haters.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, was mommy-shamed after being spotted with a nanny while out with her one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, on May 2. But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t take the criticism lying down! A fan took to Instagram and slammed the reality star for seemingly having a nanny in tow with her wherever she goes. “Khloe acts like she can’t go anywhere without her nanny,” one person commented. “Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it! What a joke. She literally can’t go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny Wtf.” But Khloe wasn’t having it and clapped back writing, “I can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to.”

“I choose to treat everybody like family that is in my house. I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings,” the mom-of-one continued. “We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it’s so fun to go places and create memories together. I hope you have a happy and blessed day. I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more.” Other fans were quick to show their support for the single mom as one responded, “It honestly amazes me how you can respond so positively to such a message. You are such an amazing mum and your daughter is the most beautiful bundle of joy I have ever seen!! You are an entrepreneur and an amazing mom.”

It’s easy for anyone to see who follows the Good American co-founder on social media as she is known for flooding her page with adorable photos and videos of True, which reveal what a doting mom Khloe clearly is. She shares her bundle of joy with ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, and went all out just weeks earlier to put on a lavish birthday bash for True who turned one on April 12. The “Strong Looks Better Naked” author did not cut corners for her precious little girl and organized a huge celebration complete with a petting zoo, fog machine and loads of bubbles and balloons.

Posting a gorgeous pic of her daughter sitting among a cluster of shiny pink balloons, Khloe gushed over True writing: “Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”