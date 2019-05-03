Kendall Jenner Admits She Sometimes DOES Want Kids After Joking About Her Sisters’ Baby Fever

Kendall Jenner confessed that she occasionally gets baby fever despite previously joking about being the only sibling in her family that doesn’t have kids of her own.

Only one of Kris Jenner‘s children hasn’t given her grandkids and being around all of those babies has made Kendall Jenner wonder if she wants to be a mom too. “I go in and out of phases,” the model, 23, told E! News‘ Zuri Hall about wanting to have kids of her own. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.”

Currently, Kendall isn’t a parent but all of her siblings – Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian – are. But while the baby fever has hit her occasionally, she admitted that taking care of children can overwhelm her. “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them,” she told the outlet with a slight laugh. “I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.'”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star retains a sense of humor about being the only KarJenner sibling who doesn’t have kids. She shared a family photo to Instagram on April 26 that showed her sitting with her mom, her sisters, Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey Gamble, as well as seven of her nieces and nephews (Dream Kardashian and Penelope Disick were absent.) The post then had a second slide: a meme of a lady with a plastic bag over her face with the caption, “Pregnancy in the air. Me:” Clearly her sisters can also take a joke about motherhood because Kim commented with three laughing emojis.

Kendall also teased her sisters for their baby fever in Nov. 2018 when she shared a photo of her lounging poolside in a bikini. She captioned the image, “All my siblings posting their babies and s**t and i’m just like.” Ah, the childfree life of the highest paid model in the world. TBH, sounds like a sweet gig.