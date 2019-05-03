Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: The Truth About Their Vegas Wedding – Planned Or Spontaneous?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married at a ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and sources revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that it was actually ‘planned.’

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, made their love official by getting eloped. While the whole ordeal may have appeared spontaneous – what with Diplo, 40, recording the occasion on his Instagram stories and all – source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was actually part of the couple’s wedding plans. “Sophie and Joe always had planned to do something here in the states and this wedding wasn’t as spur of the moment as it looked,” our source said. “It was planned. They had been talking about doing something like this for months now and schedules aligned and the BBMAs were planned, so they figured it was the perfect opportunity and why not do it. Sophie is really happy with Joe and very much in love with him. She truly couldn’t wait any longer to marry him and it was really all her idea to do this Vegas ceremony.”

While our source continued to say that the Vegas wedding wasn’t in the original plan for the wedding, it still was thought of ahead of time, and not some last-minute decision amid his performance celebration. “Since neither of them are residents of France [where they’ll have another wedding this summer], the wedding there will not be legally binding, so they solved their problem in the best way possible, by getting creative and adding another layer to their celebrations,” our source added.

The low-key event, which followed what was a work event for the couple and their guests, was drastically different from Nick Jonas, 26, and 36-year-old Priyanka Chopra’s over-the-top Indian wedding celebrations. But, our source said, it was pretty different from what Joe and Sophie’s French wedding will be like, as well. “Joe’s brothers were all there and so was Priyanka,” they added. “She stood in as a bridesmaid for Sophie and she’ll also be in the bridal party for the wedding in France. There was so much love and joy and fun, Sophie and Joe are both saying it was perfect and they feel the is the way it was meant to be. They are still very excited about their wedding this summer, there are no plans to cancel, it’s all full steam ahead.”

If the events in Vegas were any indication for what their bigger celebration will be like, it will likely be a ton of fun! Congrats to the happy, newly-married couple!