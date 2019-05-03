Jenelle Evans & David Eason: Why Friends Fear She Won’t Actually Divorce Him After He Kills Her Dog

Jenelle Evans says she’s considering divorcing David Eason after he admitted to killing her beloved French bulldog. But friends fear she won’t and that she has an ulterior motive for her claim.

Jenelle Evans, 27, and her husband David Eason have had a tumultuous relationship, but will killing Nugget, her beloved French bulldog, be what finally pushes her to leave the 30-year-old? The Teen Mom 2 star recently revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that divorce is on her mind. But a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jenelle’s friends are afraid she’s all talk and actually has no intention of leaving her volatile marriage.

“Despite Jenelle publicly claiming she’s considering a divorce from David, friends of hers are worried that she’s just putting on a front to avoid facing more criticism from fans,” our source says. “They feel Jenelle will eventually work things out with David. Jenelle has always stood by David and friends fear that it would take a whole lot more for her to leave him for good. They think it’s an unhealthy situation for Jenelle and her kids, and wishes she would make the decision to divorce him once and for all, and not just put the threats out there that she’s thinking about it.” Jenelle has one child with David, 2-year old Ensley, and two kids from previous relationships, Kaiser, 4 and Jace, 9. David also has a daughter from a former relationship, Maryssa, age 11.

Whether Jenelle does in fact decide to divorce her husband of two years or not, this situation has drawn attention and criticism from all angles. A fellow member of the Teen Mom family, Farrah Abraham, 27, is one of many people outraged by David’s action. Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Killing a dog that did not have any child bleed or die, he should be facing jail time.” In David’s May 1 confession in a now deleted Instagram video, he claimed that Nugget bit their toddler Ensley on the face, and said it wasn’t the first time the dog had behaved “aggressively.” He also shared a pic showing a large red mark on the child’s cheek.

It should be noted that while TMZ reported that Animal Services stopped by Jenelle’s house and left (allegedly out of fear for their safety), Jenelle denied it on Instagram on May 3. “No one came to my house yesterday at all. If anything I spoke to the chief so ask him what I said,” she wrote. “[TMZ is] also saying that my dog dying is a publicity stunt… are you f***ing kidding me?” As for the current status of the case, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control are in the midst of an “ongoing” investigation into allegations of animal cruelty that occurred at a residence on Jenelle and David’s road as of May 1, according to a press release that HollywoodLife obtained.