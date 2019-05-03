Jenelle Evans Insists Dog Killing Isn’t A Stunt As Kaley Cuoco & More Stars Demand Jail For David

‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans says she’s ‘not afraid’ of husband David Eason, even though he seemingly admitted to killing her dog for allegedly nipping at their daughter.

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on May 3 to address a number of reports that have, according to her, printed inaccurate information about husband David Eason murdering her dog, Nugget. On Friday, the Teen Mom 2 star said no one came to her house on May 2, even though TMZ reported that Animal Services stopped by but left once they feared for their safety due to a pitbull sitting on Jenelle’s front porch, and “no trespassing” signs. “No one came to my house yesterday at all. If anything I spoke to the chief so ask him what I said,” she wrote. “[TMZ is] also saying that my dog dying is a publicity stunt… are you f***ing kidding me?”

Jenelle then continued with another post in her Instagram Stories, saying, “I am not afraid to death of anyone or anything right now… I’m heartbroken. Stop writing lies about me. Yes marriage is up in the air at this point. I have only been away from home because I’m still hurt and upset. Please please stop.” Jenelle also posted a number of articles that she claims printed wrong information about the death of her dog, including one that said David was covered in blood after murdering Nugget. “This is one of the craziest rumors ever,” she said. “No one has saw my dog and neither have I since the incident. I go to sleep, stay off my phone, then wake up to more s***. No one was ever ‘covered in blood’ you SICK F***S.”

This also comes after a report by E! News claimed an investigation into the death of Nugget is underway and David could be facing 120 days to 25 months in prison, if found guilty for killing the family’s dog — something he seemingly admitted to earlier this week. E! News posted the information on Instagram on May 3, and celebs were quick to react. For instance, Kaley Cuoco cheered and said, “THANK GOD!! Horrific nasty human”. And American Idol alum Katharine McPhee added, “Finally” with the emoji of prayer hands. So it looks like everyone wants to see justice served.

Thus far, Jenelle has not pressed charges against her husband, but as we previously shared with you, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control is currently in the midst of an “ongoing” investigation into allegations of animal cruelty that occurred at a residence on Jenelle and David’s property on May 1, according to a press release that HollywoodLife obtained.