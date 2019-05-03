Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested For Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested and taken to jail on May 2, after an argument they were reportedly having turned physical.

Things aren’t looking good for Hayden Panettiere and boyfriend Brian Hickerson‘s relationship. After the Nashville star and her man went out drinking together in Hollywood on May 1, they went back to her place and had an argument that allegedly turned physical, a new report by TMZ claims. And things got so heated that police were called. Law enforcement sources told the news site that cops were called around 2am on Thursday, May 2, and once they arrived at the actress’ place, they noticed “redness and marks on Hayden’s body”. And after interviewing both Hayden and Brian, they determined he had started the fight, so they arrested him.

Brian was reportedly booked for felony domestic violence, and he was released later on Thursday after posting a $50k bond. The LAPD also confirms Brian’s arrest, but wouldn’t disclose wether Hayden was the victim. They told HollywoodLife: “We can confirm that the individual was arrested for a domestic violence charge. 273.5 PC and $50,000 bail. This is from an incident stemming on May 2, 2019 at around 1:30 am. We cannot confirm the victim, that is all confidential information. This happened at the 8400 block of Ridpath Dr.” However, even though they wouldn’t confirm Hayden was involved, we discovered that a 273.5 PC is known as “corporal injury on an intimate partner”.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Brian’s been involved in a domestic violence situation. TMZ also notes that Brian allegedly got into a physical altercation with his dad, David, in October. According to the police report, which was obtained by TMZ, cops responded to a call for assault and battery.

Hayden and Brian have been dating for a less than a year, but in February, she said that she hoped to marry him. “I’ve lived a big life, I’ve met a lot of people. I learn something new from [Brian] every day, and that’s something that not many people can provide me with,” Hayden told Us Weekly at the time. When asked if she thinks they’ll get married, she responded, “I think so. I hope so.”

Hayden and her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, broke up in early 2018 after nine years together. They also share a four-year-old daughter, Kaya, who currently lives with her father and grandmother in Ukraine.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Hayden’s rep for comment, but we did not yet get a response.