Dylan Sprouse Shockingly Shaves His Head & Shares New Look Cozied Up To Barbara Palvin

Holy hair makeover! Dylan Sprouse has shaved off his brunette locks, shocking his fans yet looking incredibly sexy as he shared the new look alongside girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Could Dylan Sprouse get any hotter? The answer is a resounding YES as the 26-year-old shockingly shaved his head, and it has made his bright green eyes absolutely pop. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star debuted his new hair makeover via his Instagram on May 2, with an assist from girlfriend Barbara Palvin, 26. He actually cut off all his hair on April 28, but fans got their first good look at it via an IG post with his head rested against the model’s shoulder. They made for the sexiest looking couple as her blue eyes just glowed in the photo and fans went absolutely nuts.

The photo garnered over 2.3 million likes in just one day, and received comments from celebrity pals. Vanessa Hudgens, 30, told the couple “Y’all be too damn cute,” while The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, 19, wrote “YOUR GUYS’ EYES.” Dylan’s actor pal Chris Massey, 29, joked “Beauty and the beast 🙏🏽.”

Without his dirty blonde locks, Dylan’s face really pops now and some fans thought that he and his girlfriend look a little too much alike now. “Is it just me or can they pass for bro and sis? Haha,” one person laughed while another wrote “Y’all look like brother and sister but maybe that’s just me.” “I really thought they were siblings at first smh,” another fan concurred.

Dylan and Barbara hit the town after their adorable selfie, as they attended the party for the new Incredible By Victoria’s Secret Collection in Los Angeles. The Hungarian born beauty was officially made a VS Angel on March 14 and her loving partner had the sweetest message for her. “The missus has a big announcement, officially a VS angel! Proud of all the work you’ve done leading up to this and here’s to more years of success and a little less Ben and Jerry’s ice cream,” he wrote on his IG along with a photo of his lovely lady. He added in his stories, “very proud of you miss, hard work pays off.” Lest we ever forget what an attentive boyfriend Dylan is, he brought Barbara Shake Shake burgers and fries to her 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping as a post-program treat.