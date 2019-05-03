Denise Richards: Why She’s Choosing To Remain Friends With Lisa Vanderpump Despite ‘RHOBH’ Feud

Although Lisa Vanderpump is at odds with the ‘RHOBH’ cast, her relationship with Denise Richards is solid. Denise has figured out how to navigate all of her relationships despite the all of the drama between LVP and the other ladies.

What drama? Denise Richards, 48, has managed to steer clear of the turmoil between Lisa Vanderpump, 58, and the rest of the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress has great individual relationships with all of her cast mates — Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards — although they’re not getting along with the SUR owner over the whole “puppygate” drama.

“Denise Richards has really tried to remain neutral in the cast of ‘RHOBH’ vs. Lisa Vanderpump feud,” a source close to the hit Bravo show tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She really does get along with everyone involved and has tried so hard to bring everyone back together.” Since joining the show in its current season (9), Denise has learned how to manage her relationships with all the women. “She’s realized she just needs to keep all of her relationships separate at this time,” the show insider says.

As for her relationship with Lisa, the source goes on to reveal that Denise has been checking in on the SUR owner throughout her ongoing drama with the cast. “Denise has really supported her. She appreciates their friendship, and the rest of the cast totally respects that she wants a relationship with Lisa. Lisa and Denise have a lot in common, like their love of animals, which they talk about often.”

The RHOBH will tape the season 9 reunion on June 5. However, it’s still up in the air as to if the entire cast will attend, specifically, Lisa. But, Denise is excited for her first reunion. “Everyone has given her advice, but since she has no real beef with anyone, she’s more excited than anything to see what it’s all about,” the source adds. “She really had a great time doing the show and would love to do it again if Bravo offers it to her.”