Chris Lane Reveals The Sweetest Part Of Moving In With GF Lauren Bushnell & Gives Update On New Music

HL caught up with the country singer to hear about how finally living under the same roof in Nashville with the ‘Bachelor’ alum has made ‘all the difference’ in their romance.

Chris Lane, 34, is having an all-star year. Not only is he still riding high off the success of his catchy track “I Don’t Know About You,” but he’s gearing up to play the song, and all his best hits, on stages across the country this summer! HollywoodLife caught up with the country crooner to get an update on his new music, his loving relationship with Lauren Bushnell, and why it was important for him to team up with Live Nation for National Concert Week 2019.

Since having his girlfriend Lauren move in earlier this year, Chris admits things have been better than ever. “You know what, just having her here has made all the difference in the world. She travels a lot already for herself, and I was traveling a lot, obviously separately. When both of us would come off of the road, one of us would either have to travel to Los Angeles or she would have to travel to Nashville to see each other and spend time together, and that’s hard. It was hard, but I’m thankful that we made that work. Now that she’s here, we no longer have to travel on top of travel. It’s been so much fun getting to spend a lot more time together. She even comes down on the road with me some when she’s not traveling herself, so it’s been a lot of fun!”

Now, the singer is looking forward to his upcoming tour. For Chris, the ability to bring affordable music to the massive is extremely important, so he was thrilled to link with Live Nation to do just that during $20 concert week. “You don’t have shows unless you have fans showing up, that’s for sure. The cool part about that is that you get some people who are on the fence about going but they’re able to spend twenty bucks and then they hopefully get there, have a good time, and then you have found new fans.”

The best piece of news? Chris has been in the studio working on new music! “I’ve been in the writer’s room quite a bit lately,” he reveals, “as well as the studio. “I’m always trying to create new music. No timeline on specific releases or anything like that, but constantly recording and constantly writing. Just waiting to write that next big single and, kind of, see where ‘I Don’t Know About You’ takes me as well.”

Summer is fast approaching, and Chris has some pretty epic plans. The singer is hitting the road with none other than Brad Paisley! For Chris, it’s a dream come true. “I’ve seen Brad Paisley play so many times at the amphitheater in Charlotte. The fact that all these years later A) I’m playing music and B) I get to go on a tour with somebody that I really looked up to musically, is pretty freaking cool.” So — what can fans expect from the tour? “You know, I haven’t had a chance to really hang out with Brad that much. I do look forward to getting to know him, I don’t know, I hear he’s quite the prankster. I’ve heard I need to be on my toes at all times!”