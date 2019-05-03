Charlize Theron Speaks Out About Rumors That She Feuded With Angelina Jolie & Dated Brad Pitt

Charlize Theron is finally addressing those wild rumors surrounding her alleged feud with Angelina Jolie & her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Apparently, there’s no bad blood between Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie, 43, after all. The 43-year-old actress just entirely shut down rumors which claimed she was feuding with Angie after allegedly dating Brad Pitt, in a new interview. “I don’t know her very well, I know her from events, but always so lovely,” she told host Andy Cohen, 50, in a Watch What Happens Live segment. “We really don’t know each other, we’re not friends or hang out. But she’s never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm,” the actress added. And there you have it, folks!

The denial of a feud arrives after months of reports claiming that Charlize had dated Angelina’s ex-husband. The two were reportedly introduced by Charlize’s ex-fiance, Sean Penn, around the holidays according to The Sun, and they were “all over each other” at a “public event” earlier this year. The rumors first started around the Christmas season. “They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now,” a source told the outlet. “They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed.” However, it appears that Charlize is saying that isn’t the case! Or, if she did cozy up with Brad at one point or another, it didn’t incite andy bad blood between her and the Tomb Raider actress.

Charlize appeared on Andy’s show alongside fellow guest, Seth Rogen. The actor boldly cracked a joke about the rumored feud, saying it was actually him involved in the war. “Me and her fu**ing hate each other, though” the funny guy said, before adding “F**k you, Angelina Jolie.” Charlize didn’t exactly love his off-color humor. “What is wrong with you?” she questioned.

For now, it appears that Charlize is still a single lady. The actress admitted she’s “shockingly available” in an interview with ET in April on 2019. Seeing as she’s been busy promoting her forthcoming flick, Long Shot, she probably doesn’t have much spare time for dating anyhow! See Charlize speak out on those long-standing rumors surrounding Angelina in the clip above.