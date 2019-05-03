BTS & Halsey: Why The Boys Want To Record More Duets & Tour With Her After BBMAs

Name a more iconic duo that BTS and Halsey — we’ll wait. The BTS boys loved working with her so much, that they want to do it again, we’ve learned exclusively.

Good news, ARMYs — if you were all about “Boy With Luv”, there may be another song just like it in the works. BTS loved collaborating with Halsey so much that they want to do it again, a source close to the Bangtan Boys told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! Sure, they sang “Boy With Luv” when they appeared on Saturday Night Live, but Halsey wasn’t with them. So the guys’ excitement for their Billboard Music Awards performance was “off the charts.”

“Not only was Jungkook a big fan of what they did, but the rest of the gang — Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope — loved every minute of it. They all loved their time they spent with Halsey making the video, recording the song, and rehearsing for their BBMAs performance, and they don’t want it to be the last time it ever happens,” the source said. The seven dudes have major plans that they hope the “Without Me” singer is down for. Not only do they want to record another song together, but they want her to come along “for a few tour stops as a special guest.”

BTS, according to the source, is hoping that she’ll hit the stage with them as soon as this weekend, when they’re performing at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. How exciting is that? “The BTS guys and Halsey are legitimately friends and would really like to continue the professional relationship anyway they can,” the source added. The chances of recording another song with her are high, considering they all got along so well and loved what they created together.”

HollywoodLife reached out to BTS’ reps for comment but did not hear back as of press time.