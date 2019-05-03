This week has been absolutely jam-packed with events, from the Billboard Music Awards to movie premieres, & some of our favorite stars stepped out on the red carpet in the most gorgeous looks.

Blake Lively, 31, is back and better than ever. The blonde bombshell made a rare red carpet appearance, only to announce she’s pregnant with her third child in the best way possible, at the Pokeman Detective Pikachu premiere in Times Square NYC on Thursday, May 2. Blake absolutely stole the show on the red carpet when she arrived wearing a bright yellow Retrofête Rebecca Sequin Slip Gown that hugged her figure perfectly, while the tie belt around her waist, drew all the attention to her baby bump. The spaghetti strap frock featured a V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the side of the dress featured a thigh-high slit, showing off her long, lean legs. She accessorized perfectly with a bright rainbow Judith Leiber beach ball clutch, multi-colored ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman St. Tropez Nudist Sandals, and gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz jewels, featuring stunning drop earrings. While we loved her entire look from head-to-toe, we especially loved her fabulously voluminous curls which were pinned back to one side.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, also chose to wear gorgeous sequins this week when she headed to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1. Priyanka opted to wear a stunning white long-sleeve sequin Zuhair Murad Spring 2019 Couture gown with an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off major braless cleavage, which was only intensified with her stunning layered diamond Tiffany & Co. necklaces. The bottom half of the form-fitting wrap gown featured a thigh-high slit on the front, showing off her bare toned legs, which she accessorized with a pair of clear Yeezy PVC ankle-strap sandals.

Another one of our favorite looks this week, and possibly our favorite look from Lily Collins ever, was her stunning floral gown at the London premiere of her new film, Tolkien, on April 29. The 30-year-old looked flawless in her Giambattista Valli Fall 2013 Haute Couture gown which was decorated with pretty bright colored flowers and featured a strapless neckline with a ruched, skin-tight bodice. Around her tiny waist, a gold belt tied in a bow cinched her in, while the dress flowed out into a poofy peplum bow on the sides. Under the peplum bow, the skin-tight slinky gown hugged her legs with a gorgeous thin material, flowing out into a gorgeous long white train. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high platform leather ankle-strap Christian Louboutin sandals and the most gorgeous pair of massive, diamond and gold chunky hoop earrings.

Some of our other favorite outfits this week came from Lupita Nyong’o, 36, who has been killing the style game lately. She headed to the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech, Morocco on April 29 when she rocked head-to-toe Dior, wearing a sexy black leather bodysuit which featured short sleeves, a wrap front, and a collar, while the bottom half of the one-piece was made up of super short hot pants that were more like underwear. On top of the bodysuit, she donned a gorgeous sheer black maxi skirt which was completely open in the front, showing of Lupita’s long, toned legs, while the hem of the flowy skirt was decorated in gorgeous blue and green floral embroidery. Around her waist she donned a black leather Dior belt bag, and topped her look off with blue ankle-strap sandals. Click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebrities this week!