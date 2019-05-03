Ariel Winter Flaunts Toned Abs In Red Crop Top & Ripped Skinny Jeans — See Pics

Another day, another sexy outfit from Ariel Winter, who flaunted her toned abs in a tiny red crop top & skin-tight ripped jeans on May 2.

Ariel Winter, 21, was out and about in LA on May 2 with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, when she opted to wear a casual, but sexy ensemble. Ariel looked slimmer than ever as she rocked a pair of high-waisted dark-wash super tight skinny jeans with a big rip at the knee, paired with a tiny red long sleeve crop top. Ariel went completely braless under the red crop top, as you could see her nipples through her shirt, which featured white dragons on the front and Chinese writing on the arms, while the hem of the shirt featured a ruffled hem. She put her toned abs on full display in the tiny top, accessorizing with a pair of low-rise white Converse sneakers and an oversized black leather purse. The Modern Family star threw her black hair up into a messy bun, which is her go-to hairstyle when she’s out and about, and opted out of wearing any makeup.

Lately, Ariel has been looking more fit than ever and it’s probably because she’s been hitting the gym almost every day. The actress has been wearing stylish workout outfits recently and some of our favorites include her short shorts that she wore on Monday, April 15, in LA. Ariel chose to show off her long, lean legs in a pair of super short, navy blue $30 Under Armour UA On The Court 4″ Volleyball Shorts paired with a tight black zip-up sweatshirt which she chose to zip up all the way, and her usual black Nike workout sneakers. She threw her black hair up into a messy bun, leaving wisps out in the front, framing her face. Other sexy workout look she wore include her ensemble on Thursday, April 11, when she threw on a pair of high-waisted black leggings with a long-sleeve sheer black mesh pullover with red stitching. Under the see-through top she threw on a black sports bra, putting her tummy on display under the shirt. Topping her look off were a pair of simple black Nike sneakers and she slicked back her hair into a high bun. Meanwhile just one day before, she looked slimmer than ever in a pair of skin-tight neon pink leggings which she paired with a similar sheer mesh top, but this was a zip-up bomber jacket. Under the see-through jacket she rocked a black bra, showing off her toned abs.

Aside from rocking skin-tight skinny jeans and crop tops lately, Ariel also recently competed to take the title of Daisy Dukes Queen. She stepped out on April 23, wearing a super casual, but sexy ensemble featuring a pair of insanely short denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems, paired with an oversized, tight gray V-neck t-shirt. She accessorized the look with a simple pair of white Superga platform sneakers, gray socks, and a messy high ponytail. Ariel’s legs looked unbelievably toned and long in the Daisy Dukes, which were extremely short in the back, showing off some of her behind under the hem of the shorts.

Ariel has seriously been looking the best she has ever looked recently, and she even addressed her recent weight loss in a fan Q&A. Ariel shared what made her lose so much weight, saying that she was on anti-depressant medications that caused her to retain all of her wait, leaving her unable to lose it, no matter how hard she tried. However, after switch around her medications, she finally found the right one for her, and now her metabolism has come back, causing her to shed all the weight she was previously unable to lose.