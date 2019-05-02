Vanessa Lachey Stuns In Bedazzled Strapless Pink Gown At 2019 Miss USA — See Pics

Vanessa Lachey was the hostess with the mostess when she arrived at Miss USA in Reno Tahoe on May 2 in this gorgeous ensemble.

Vanessa Lachey, 38, returned as the host for the 2019 Miss USA and looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her ensemble. Vanessa and her husband Nick Lachey, 45, returned for this year’s competition, held at the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno Taho, Nevada on May 2, as the couple were hosts of last year’s Miss USA event as well.

Vanessa always makes a fashionable statement, and at last year’s Miss USA she looked gorgeous in a sequin bronze long-sleeve gown with a slit on the shoulder. This year, her look was just as gorgeous when she donned a strapless baby pink gown with a sweetheart neckline that showed off massive cleavage, and a corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist. Around the waist of the form-fitting mermaid gown was a peplum skirt, while the entire number was covered in flowers. Her hair was done down in gorgeous curls with one side clipped up to the side, by Ashlee Rose, while her flawless makeup was done by Liz Castellanos.

The Miss USA competition holds a very special place in Vanessa’s heart, considering she was crowned back in 1998. Not only is it a big night for Vanessa, who is a host, her husband and co-host, Nick, will also be performing at the show.

This year’s Miss USA will be aired live on FOX, and the two-hour event will have eight women on the judging panel, including Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 2017 Miss Universe winner, as well as other business owners. The event of course, concludes with Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers, crowning her replacement.