Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne & More Best Dressed Celebs At Tribeca Film Festival

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival has been in full swing and some of our favorite stars have been stepping out on the red carpet in seriously gorgeous looks.

Ever since the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival started in New York City on April 24, celebrities have been hitting different red carpets in a slew of gorgeous looks. One of our favorite ensembles came from Margot Robbie, 28, who stole the show at the Dreamland premiere on April 28. The blonde bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a completely sheer black lace Chanel jumpsuit which hugged her figure perfectly. The bodice of the one-piece featured buttons down the front, with a low-cut cleavage-baring neckline. Meanwhile, her tiny waist was cinched in with a black leather belt with a gold clasp, while the legs of the suit flared out into wide-legs. On top of her sexy lace jumpsuit, she donned a fuzzy black cardigan, which she left open, dressing down the look a bit. She topped her look off with a simple pair of satin black pointy-toed pumps.

Although the festival officially started on April 24, the celeb set continues to head to different premieres and events until it officially ends on May 5. Chanel hosted the 14th annual celebration for the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Artists Program at Balthazar in NYC on April 29, and a ton of gorgeous stars arrived looking fabulous. Cara Delevingne, 26, looked edgy-chic when she donned a pair of skin-tight black leather skinny leg pants with a black bodysuit tucked in and a classic tweed Chanel blazer on top.

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes, 40, rocked a full leather look when she went with a much sexier look than she usually wears. She donned a full Zeynep Arcay black leather suit, opting to go completely braless under the double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, and paired the jacket with super skin-tight black leather skinny pants. She accessorized her look with a big coral Chanel quilted cross-body bag, adding a bold pop of color, and topped the look off with simple black pointy-toed pumps.

