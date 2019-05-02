Breaking News
Hollywood Life

T-Pain’s Performance At Miss USA 2019: He Opens With ‘Best Love Song’ & More

Jeff Neira/FOX
Andy Cohen, Giuliana Rancic, Olivia Culpo Miss Universe hosts Andy Cohen, left, and Giuliana Rancic, center, react as Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, answers a question during the Miss Universe competition, in Las Vegas. Culpo was crowned Miss UniverseMiss Universe 2012, Las Vegas, USA
Miss USA Kara McCullough competes in the 2017 Miss Universe competition at the Axis at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 26 November 2017. Eighty-five women from around the globe will compete for the crown in the 66th annual competition.2017 Miss Universe competition, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Nov 2017
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by DIEGO AZUBEL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10033287n) Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers walks on stage in her evening gowns during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant whith the final to be held in Bangkok on 17 December. Miss Universe 2018 contest in Bangkok, Thailand - 13 Dec 2018
Deshauna BarberMiss Universe preliminary show, Manila, Philippines - 26 Jan 2017Miss Universe candidate Deshauna Barber from the USA walks on stage in her evening gown during the Miss Universe preliminary show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines 26 January 2017. A total of 86 candidates are vying for the 65th Miss Universe crown, with the coronation event scheduled for 30 January. View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Weekend Writer

After winning our hearts on “The Masked Singer,” T-Pain was unmasked for his performance at the 2019 Miss USA pageant.

His mask came off! T-Pain, 33, recently surprised all by being The Masked Singer winner in Feb. 2019, but his winning performance at Miss USA was no surprise at all. The singer delivered yet again with his entertaining skills on the 2019 Miss USA stage tonight. T-Pain kicked off the show with a bang with “Best Love Song,” as the beautiful and talented 51 competitors for Miss USA were introduced, and he totally rocked it.

The performer sang while walking up and down the runway in Reno, Nevada. He then went into his second song, “Getcha Roll On” as the ladies danced behind him. After the second song, T-Pain performed “All I Do Is Win” as the Miss USA competitors walked and danced behind him. T-Pain’s performances were interspersed with the introductions of all of the women.

In addition to T-Pain’s epic performance, viewers were graced by Nick Lachey, 45, and his wife Vanessa, 38, who hosted the event at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Additionally, viewers will later on see Lu Sierra, a pageant expert, provide watchers at home with her industry knowledge as we watch pageant contestants vie for the crown. We hope everyone else loved T-Pain’s performances of “Best Love Song,” “Getcha Roll On,” and “All I Do Is Win” as much as we did, and we can’t wait to see just who wins the Miss USA title! Check out more pics from the 2019 Miss USA show in the gallery, above.