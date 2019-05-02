T-Pain’s Performance At Miss USA 2019: He Opens With ‘Best Love Song’ & More

After winning our hearts on “The Masked Singer,” T-Pain was unmasked for his performance at the 2019 Miss USA pageant.

His mask came off! T-Pain, 33, recently surprised all by being The Masked Singer winner in Feb. 2019, but his winning performance at Miss USA was no surprise at all. The singer delivered yet again with his entertaining skills on the 2019 Miss USA stage tonight. T-Pain kicked off the show with a bang with “Best Love Song,” as the beautiful and talented 51 competitors for Miss USA were introduced, and he totally rocked it.

The performer sang while walking up and down the runway in Reno, Nevada. He then went into his second song, “Getcha Roll On” as the ladies danced behind him. After the second song, T-Pain performed “All I Do Is Win” as the Miss USA competitors walked and danced behind him. T-Pain’s performances were interspersed with the introductions of all of the women.

In addition to T-Pain’s epic performance, viewers were graced by Nick Lachey, 45, and his wife Vanessa, 38, who hosted the event at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Additionally, viewers will later on see Lu Sierra, a pageant expert, provide watchers at home with her industry knowledge as we watch pageant contestants vie for the crown. We hope everyone else loved T-Pain’s performances of “Best Love Song,” “Getcha Roll On,” and “All I Do Is Win” as much as we did, and we can’t wait to see just who wins the Miss USA title! Check out more pics from the 2019 Miss USA show in the gallery, above.