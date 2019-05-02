Sophie Turner’s Wedding Outfit: See White Jumpsuit She Wore To Marry Joe Jonas In Vegas

Sophie Turner looked gorgeous at her wedding to Joe Jonas in Las Vegas on May 1 when she donned a low-cut silk white jumpsuit.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, eloped in Las Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel, on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards when Sophie opted to wear a stunning white Bevza silk jumpsuit. The white one-piece featured spaghetti straps with a plunging v-neckline that showed off massive cleavage. Around the waist of the slinky jumpsuit was a peplum overlay that went across her tiny waist and fell into a handkerchief hem in the back.

Sophie accessorized her wedding outfit with a cool pair of Loeffler Randall Gold Penny Knot Mules which featured crinkled metallic gold fabric, a bow on the peep-toes, and a chunky heel. She kept her blonde hair down and straight, parted in the middle, adding a short white tulle veil to her hair. Meanwhile, Joe looked dapper in a fitted gray two-piece suit with a crisp white button-down shirt underneath, buttoned all the way to the top.

The couple got hitched just two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the Grand Garden Arena, took place, where the Jonas Brothers performed. Sophie and Joe had planned this wedding that day, and according to online records, they applied for a marriage license earlier that day in Clark County, Nevada. Before the wedding, guests including Joe’s brothers, Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, headed to Carbone restaurant, before they stood at the altar with the couple as groomsmen. The wedding came as a complete and total shock as the happy couple gave their vows, only to have their officiant, an Elvis impersonator, break out into a cover of “Viva Las Vegas,” once they said, “I do.”

For a quickie wedding, the couple managed to have A-list guests attend including Diplo and Khalid, while Dan + Shay sang “Speechless” as Sophie walked down the aisle.