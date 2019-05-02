Nick Lachey Serenades Miss USA Pageant With Stunning ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ Performance

Miss USA 2019 co-host Nick Lachey made us all swoon with his incredible performance of a classic song during the pageant. His vocals were perfection from start to finish.

Nick Lachey, 45, hit the stage to perform the Frank Sinatra classic “The Way You Look Tonight.” The song was perfect for the Miss USA’s evening gown competition. As the top 10 contestants walked the stage in their gorgeous gowns, Nick showed off his amazing vocals. Nick is the co-host of the show alongside his lovely and talented wife, Vanessa Lachey, 38. Nick and Vanessa returned to host Miss USA for the second year in a row. The husband and wife duo have such great chemistry, making them one incredible set of hosts for the pageant. Nick looked dapper in a suit, while Vanessa stunned in a beautiful strapless gown with floral embroidery at the start of the show.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nick about the key to his successful marriage with Vanessa. “We work through our issues,” Nick told HL. “We did a lot of that before we even got married, but that never ends. It’s about communication. Marriage is not a walk in the park. No relationship is a walk in the park.” The couple has been married since 2011 and they have three kids together: Phoenix, Brooklyn, and Camden.

The Miss USA pageant is very near and dear to Vanessa’s heart. She holds the title of Miss Teen USA 1998 and Miss Congeniality. She served as a backstage correspondent for Miss USA in 2001 and co-host of Miss Universe in 2007. Now Vanessa’s teamed up with her hubby to become an incredible hosting duo.

Nick has a number of upcoming tour dates with his band, 98 Degrees. The band will be performing Pennsylvania, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and more throughout the summer.