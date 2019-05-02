The top 15 Miss USA contestants hit the stage in amazing swimwear for the pageant’s iconic swimsuit competition. Every single lady wowed on stage while modeling their looks.

The swimsuit competition is part of the Miss USA competition every year, and the women stunned on stage during this portion of the pageant. The top 15 contestants modeled a variety of gorgeous swimsuits that we need for summer ASAP. The 2019 Miss USA ladies have been working all year for this pageant and their dedication paid off. Every single one of them looked absolutely amazing in their swimsuits.

Miss Florida Nicolette Jennings kicked off the swimsuit competition in a purple bikini, followed by Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez in a simple black bikini. Black bikinis were a popular choice. Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne, Miss District of Columbia Cordelia Cranshaw, and Miss Pennsylvania Kailyn Marie Perez also sizzled in black bikinis. Miss Arkansas Savannah Skidmore rocked a printed swimsuit. Miss Ohio Alice Magoto and Miss Iowa Baylee Drezek sizzled in white floral swimsuits with cutouts. Miss Minnesota Cat Stanley and Miss Kansas Alyssa Klinzing both hit the stage in white bikinis. Miss Louisiana Victoria Paul dazzled in a floral bikini, while Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst wowed in a nude bikini. Miss Maryland Mariela Pepin and Miss Hawaii Lacie Choy also slayed in purple bikinis, and Miss Nevada Tianna Tuamoheloa was the last to take the stage in a blue halter bikini.

The hosts of the pageant are Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Vanessa looked amazing at the start of the show in a gorgeous strapless gown with floral detailing. The husband and wife duo returned to host the show for the second year in a row. T-Pain, singer and the winner of The Masked Singer season 1, performed during the pageant.

The swimsuit competition is only a portion of the pageant. The selection committee is comprised of an all-female panel that will help select the winner. This new format has allowed the selection committee to understand what each contestant wants to pursue both personally and professionally.