Miss USA 2019: Where, When & How To Watch The Epic Beauty Pageant

Are you ready to see your favorite compete? HollywoodLife has the info you need to know to watch the 2019 Miss USA!

It’s almost here! Miss USA 2019 will surely be an exciting event to watch, with hosts Nick Lachey, 45, and his wife Vanessa, 38, and a performance by T-Pain, 33! The pageant will feature 51 talented, beautiful women competing for the crown and we have all the necessary info for you to watch, below.

The competition begins at 8 p.m. ET and ends two hours later. If you have cable, you can tune into Fox on your television to watch it all go down. You could also use Fox’s livestream online with your television provider log-in. Streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire all allow users to sign in with their television provider info to watch Fox, too. If you don’t have a television subscription, you can enjoy up to one hour of free streaming on Fox’s website, so choose carefully! Beyond those options, if you have Hulu, the service offers a livestream component as well, so you could click to watch Fox live if you’re a Hulu subscriber.

We’re absolutely stoked to see what kind of competition this year’s show will bring out. Furthermore, we’ll hear from judges Nicole Feld, Kim Kaupe, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Ukonwa Ojo, Amy Palmer, Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quiñones, Hilary Schieve, and Miss Virginia USA 1994 Patricia Smith! We’ll be tuning in later tonight – we can’t wait to see what the show has in store for us this year!